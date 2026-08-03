Russia opens case against Apple over failure to pre-install domestic apps Federal Antimonopoly Service says company failed to remove discriminatory terms affecting Russian search engines and software

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said Monday that it had opened a case against Apple over its failure to pre-install a domestic social media platform and app store on iOS devices.

In a statement on Telegram, the agency said Apple had failed to fully comply with a warning requiring it to remove discriminatory terms and conditions affecting Russian search engines and software.

“In accordance with the Law on Protection of Competition and previous law enforcement practice regarding Apple, which has been confirmed by the courts, the FAS has opened a case against the company,” the statement said.

The antimonopoly service said Apple would face a fine under Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses if it were found to have violated the law.

“Apple announced that, as of July 27, the updated version of its software will include the ability to pre-install a Russian search engine,” the agency added.

