Move follows Azerbaijan’s reaffirmation of support for sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital

Azerbaijani president approves financial aid for Palestinian Embassy Move follows Azerbaijan’s reaffirmation of support for sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday approved a protocol providing financial assistance to the Palestinian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The decree approving the protocol was published on the Azerbaijani presidency’s official website.

The protocol was signed in Baku on July 10, 2026. Once it enters into force, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers will take the necessary steps to implement its provisions.

The Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify the Palestinian government that Azerbaijan had completed the domestic procedures required for the agreement to take effect.

The move follows Aliyev’s July 16 meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, during which the Azerbaijani president reaffirmed Baku’s support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Azerbaijan has provided more than $9.2 million in humanitarian and social assistance to Palestine through cooperation with the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The assistance has included $5 million for infrastructure modernization in Jerusalem and $630,000 for the Gaza Strip during 2013-2014.

Between 2021 and 2023, Azerbaijan allocated an additional $1.6 million to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late 2024, Baku announced a further $2 million in assistance to support affected communities and finance the construction of a new school in Palestine.