Hakan Fidan congratulates Ed Miliband on appointment as Britain’s foreign secretary, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say

Turkish foreign minister, UK counterpart discuss Gaza, Ukraine in phone call Hakan Fidan congratulates Ed Miliband on appointment as Britain’s foreign secretary, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held his first phone call with newly appointed British Foreign Secretary c on Monday, and discussed developments in Gaza, the wider Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan congratulated Miliband on his appointment as Britain's foreign secretary.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, as well as developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the sources said.

They exchanged views on ongoing efforts to end conflicts in the region, according to the sources.