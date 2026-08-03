Hate crimes rise 9.4% year to date, increasing to 360 incidents from 329 during same period last year, says New York Police Department

New York City reports record-low shootings, murders through July; while hate crimes rise Hate crimes rise 9.4% year to date, increasing to 360 incidents from 329 during same period last year, says New York Police Department

New York City recorded the fewest shootings, shooting victims and murders in its history during the first seven months of 2026, even as confirmed hate crimes, including anti-Muslim incidents, increased, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said Monday.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the city experienced double-digit declines in overall major crime during July despite the department policing a series of high-profile events, including the FIFA World Cup, Fourth of July celebrations and Sail 250 festivities.

"For the first seven months of this year and in the month of July, New York City experienced the fewest murders, shooting incidents, and shooting victims in recorded history," Tisch said, crediting the department's data-driven policing strategy.

The NYPD reported 381 shooting incidents and 462 shooting victims through the end of July, both record lows, along with 149 murders, the fewest also on record for the period. In July alone, the city recorded 59 shootings, 81 shooting victims and 21 murders, setting new monthly records.

Despite the broader decline in violent crime, confirmed hate crimes rose 9.4% year to date, increasing to 360 incidents from 329 during the same period last year.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for nearly 57% of all confirmed hate crimes, rising 8.5% to 205 incidents.

The NYPD also reported a sharp increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes. Confirmed anti-Muslim incidents climbed 62.5% year to date, rising to 26 from 16 a year earlier. In July alone, confirmed anti-Muslim hate crimes increased by 150%, from two incidents in July 2025 to five this July.

The department said its Hate Crime Task Force investigates all reported bias incidents before determining whether they meet the legal definition of a hate crime under New York state law.