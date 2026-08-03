Jay Clayton sworn in as 9th US director of national intelligence Clayton will oversee country’s 18 intelligence agencies and serve as principal intelligence adviser to president

Jay Clayton was sworn in on Monday as the ninth director of national intelligence (DNI), taking charge of the US Intelligence Community after being confirmed by the Senate last week.

Clayton, who previously served as US attorney for the Southern District of New York and chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, will oversee the coordination of the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies and serve as the principal intelligence adviser to the president.

Following his swearing-in ceremony, Clayton thanked President Donald Trump for his confidence and said strengthening intelligence capabilities would be his top priority.

"Intelligence is our first line of defense, and we must get it right," Clayton said in a statement.

Clayton said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to prevent similar failures in the future, adding that US adversaries continue to threaten American security and freedoms.

"The safety and security of the American people will be our North Star," Clayton said, pledging to promote oversight, transparency and accountability across the intelligence community.

He also said the intelligence agencies must remain focused on their mission and ensure their work is not used for political purposes.

Clayton assumes the position that became vacant in June after Tulsi Gabbard resigned, citing the need to care for her husband after his cancer diagnosis.