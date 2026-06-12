President says 'we celebrate this holiday with ‘warm, sincere attitude toward our Motherland’

Putin presents state awards on Russia Day President says 'we celebrate this holiday with ‘warm, sincere attitude toward our Motherland’

President Vladimir Putin on Friday presented state awards to a number of individuals at the Kremlin on the occasion of Russia Day.

Putin awarded state medals at a traditional ceremony held in the Kremlin’s Hall of the Order of St. George, and also addressed participants.

“We celebrate this holiday with a warm, sincere attitude toward our Motherland, with pride in the tremendous labor and military achievements of many generations of our ancestors, with respect for the key events of our national history, and, of course, with the understanding that all stages of our nation's more than 1,000-year journey are one, unified whole,” Putin said.

“A deeply personal perception of Russia is embedded in the character of our people, for whom unity and patriotism have always been core values, helping us overcome all difficulties, defeat enemies, and build and shape our country, preserving our historical and cultural heritage,” he added.

Putin said they think about future generations when awarding outstanding citizens of the country.

He argued that the task of society and the state is to help young people “find their calling” so that each of them can find something they enjoy doing and achieve outstanding success.

“It was just said that St. Luke endured serious trials because he was with God. Today is Russia Day. And the Almighty, the Lord, is always with our country,” he added.

Putin also received multiple letters from foreign leaders congratulating him and the Russian people on Russia Day, including from his Azerbaijani and Belarusian counterparts, as well as from the Armenian prime minister.