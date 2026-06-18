Zakharova says Moscow will respond to new restrictive measures but gives no details

Moscow promises 'tough and effective' retaliation to EU sanctions Zakharova says Moscow will respond to new restrictive measures but gives no details

Russia will take "a tough and effective response" to the latest European Union sanctions package, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Moscow, Zakharova criticized the EU's latest restrictive measures, which target Russian individuals and companies as well as several foreign entities accused by Brussels of supporting Russia's military and energy sectors.

"Their sanctions pressure is ineffective and ultimately damaging to themselves," Zakharova said, arguing that the measures undermine global food and energy security and increasingly affect companies and individuals from third countries.

The official did not specify what measures Russia's response may include.

The comments came after the EU adopted a new package of sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

According to the European Council, the measures target 34 individuals and 47 entities, as well as additional people and companies accused of supporting Russia's military-industrial complex.

The package also includes sanctions on entities involved in the transport and export of Russian oil and on what Brussels describes as Russia's "shadow fleet," used to circumvent Western restrictions.

The EU expects the measures to reduce Russia's energy revenues, constrain its military-industrial sector, and counter foreign information manipulation activities.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said work was continuing on a broader new sanctions package, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the bloc would maintain pressure on Russia and continue supporting Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denounced Western sanctions as illegal and ineffective, while the EU says the restrictions are intended to raise the economic cost of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.