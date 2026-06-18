‘Words are not enough,’ Lavrov says, adding that Russia will carry out regular massive strikes on Ukrainian targets

Lavrov warns of regular massive strikes after Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow ‘Words are not enough,’ Lavrov says, adding that Russia will carry out regular massive strikes on Ukrainian targets

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that words alone are not enough in response to Ukraine's drone attacks and warned that Moscow would continue carrying out regular massive strikes on targets in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Lavrov said Russia would continue launching large-scale attacks in response to Kyiv's actions.

"It is no coincidence that the president announced some time ago, after another stunt by the Kyiv terrorists, that we would now carry out massive group strikes on a regular basis. Against targets whose condition directly affects the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This task has been set by the supreme commander-in-chief, and our armed forces are fulfilling it and will continue to fulfill it," the minister noted.

Lavrov said concrete measures must follow attacks by the Kyiv regime on Russia's Moscow region.

"I believe that all the right words have been said, but I have long been convinced that words are not enough," the minister said.

Lavrov's remarks came after Ukraine launched the largest drone attack on Russia since the start of the war, with nearly 200 unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly intercepted on their approach to Moscow overnight.

Russian authorities said the Moscow Oil Refinery was hit in the attack and that 17 people were injured.