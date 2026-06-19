Russian president holds talks with Thai, Singaporean premiers on sidelines of ASEAN-Russia summit in Kazan, focusing on trade, energy, regional cooperation

Putin seeks deeper economic ties with ASEAN partners Russian president holds talks with Thai, Singaporean premiers on sidelines of ASEAN-Russia summit in Kazan, focusing on trade, energy, regional cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate meetings with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan on Thursday.

During talks with Anutin, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in trade, energy and security, according to the Thai Enquirer. Discussions focused on the impact of tensions in the Middle East on global energy security and supply chains.

Thailand welcomed Russian support for cooperation in clean energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals and fertilizers. Both sides also expressed support for advancing negotiations on a free trade agreement between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The leaders discussed broader cooperation in defense, public health, science, technology, education, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and efforts to combat online scams.

They also agreed to strengthen tourism and cultural exchanges ahead of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027. Anutin said nearly 2 million Russian tourists visited Thailand in 2025.

In a separate meeting, Wong and Putin reviewed bilateral ties and regional cooperation. Following the talks, Wong reiterated Singapore’s position on Ukraine, saying in a post on US social media company X that the city-state’s stance was rooted in its belief that the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.”

Wong also met Tatarstan leader Rustam Minnikhanov during his first visit to Kazan. In a post on X, Wong said Minnikhanov spoke warmly about his meetings with Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and the friendships he had forged with Singaporeans over the years, underscoring longstanding links between Singapore and the Russian republic.

Russia’s trade with Thailand stands at about $1.5 billion, according to the data of the Thai-Russian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Singapore, meanwhile, remains one of Russia’s largest trading partners in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade exceeding $4 billion in recent years, according to Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Singapore government data.





