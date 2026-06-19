Indian court rejects Telegram plea challenging ban ahead of medical test India restricts Telegram ahead of fresh medical test for college students on Sunday

An Indian court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Telegram against a government decision to restrict the social media platform ahead of a crucial medical college entrance test scheduled this weekend.

The Delhi High Court while dismissing the plea by Telegram said the government order was least restrictive, and “not disproportionate,” Press Trust of India reported.

India's federal National Testing Agency on Tuesday said that the direction has been issued restricting Telegram for a “defined and limited period ending June 22."

The test on Sunday to enter undergraduate medical programs is taking place after a similar examination held on May 3 was scrapped last month, following a paper leak. The re-exam is being conducted for nearly 2.3 million registered candidates.