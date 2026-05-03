Eventually, Moscow would benefit financially from Ukrainian strikes on its oil infrastructure, spokesperson says

Kremlin warns Ukraine strikes on Russian infrastructure will drive oil prices higher Eventually, Moscow would benefit financially from Ukrainian strikes on its oil infrastructure, spokesperson says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Sunday of rising oil prices in case of Ukraine's strikes on Russia's infrastructure.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian VGTRK TV channel, Peskov noted that if part of Russian oil falls out of the global market due to Kyiv's strikes on facilities, the price of oil will rise.

"What would that mean? That even with a smaller amount of oil sent for export, our companies will earn more money, and our state will receive more money," Peskov said.

He added that in this regard Russia's interests will be protected.

"But the main thing, of course, is for us to continue to insure ourselves against further risks of such terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime," Peskov emphasized.

Asked whether the American side could "put the Kyiv regime in its place," Peskov remarked: "In theory, yes, it certainly could, and many know this."

He said a "third player" emerged in this situation – Europe – and is using "ostentatious Russophobia" for ramping up military buildup.

"A third player has emerged here. You see that the Europeans are mobilizing, using this ostentatious Russophobia as a trigger. They are ready to spend large sums of money on military buildup," he said.

He said Europe is returning to a period of harsh confrontation with Russia and is taking various actions in this direction.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that a deal on Ukraine is close, Peskov said that "concept (of close) is relative."