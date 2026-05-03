CENTCOM chief visits guided missile destroyer USS Milius, which is part of US blockade against Iran

US says it redirected 49th vessel from Iranian ports CENTCOM chief visits guided missile destroyer USS Milius, which is part of US blockade against Iran

The US said on Sunday that the 49th vessel attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports had been redirected under its blockade.

“As of today, 49 commercial vessels have been redirected to comply with blockade. U.S. forces remain fully committed to total enforcement,” CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

The updated figure showed an increase of one compared to the 48 vessels reported earlier as having been redirected.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper visited guided missile destroyer USS Milius , which is part of US blockade against Iran, the command said.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran’s restrictions on vessel passage through the waterway due to the war that began on Feb. 28 and is currently on hold.

