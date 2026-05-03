'Coast Guard has today boarded another vessel suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet,' civil defense minister announces

Coast guard boards alleged shadow fleet vessel off southern Sweden 'Coast Guard has today boarded another vessel suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet,' civil defense minister announces

The Swedish Coast Guard boarded a vessel suspected of belonging to Russian shadow fleet off the southern town of Trelleborg on Sunday.

"The Coast Guard has today boarded another vessel suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet. The vessel is named Jin Hui and is suspected of sailing under a false flag," Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said on US social media platform X.

Bohlin noted that there were questions regarding a lack of seaworthiness and missing insurance.

"Jin Hui is listed on the sanctions lists of the EU, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine," he added.

