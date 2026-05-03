'A stable, sovereign Iraq that is fully in control of its destiny is essential for the security of both the Middle East and Europe,' Macron says

French president stresses Iraq’s sovereignty, stability in call with prime minister-designate 'A stable, sovereign Iraq that is fully in control of its destiny is essential for the security of both the Middle East and Europe,' Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi and called for country's sovereignty and stability for the region's security.

"I spoke with Ali Zaidi, the Prime Minister tasked with forming the next Iraqi government. I congratulated him on his appointment and extended my best wishes for success in this decisive mission for Iraq’s future, in a particularly demanding regional context," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

He also reiterated his wish to see a swift conclusion to the investigation into the attack that cost the life of a French soldier and left several others wounded in March in Makhmour.

"A stable, sovereign Iraq that is fully in control of its destiny is essential for the security of both the Middle East and Europe. France will continue to stand alongside the Iraqi people to help achieve this and to further deepen our strategic partnership across all areas," Macron added.

