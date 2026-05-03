Kyiv creating threat to nuclear safety with strike on external lab, management says

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant management accuses Ukraine of drone attack on radiation monitoring laboratory Kyiv creating threat to nuclear safety with strike on external lab, management says

The management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Sunday accused Ukraine of attacking the external radiation monitoring laboratory using a drone, creating a threat to the plant's radiation safety.

"The armed forces of Ukraine are creating a threat to the radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Today, during the day, they carried out a drone attack on the external radiation monitoring laboratory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the station's press service said in a statement on Russian social media platform Max.

There are no casualties, and the plant is operating normally, the plant's staff did not detect critical damage to the equipment, it added.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to function in a safe mode. The situation is under control," the statement read.

It was also reported that the plant's management has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors of this attack.

"This laboratory provides continuous monitoring of the radiation situation around the plant site, control of meteorological parameters, and collection of data necessary for forecasting possible response scenarios in case of emergencies with radiological consequences," the statement said.

Ukraine's actions pose a threat not only to nuclear safety but also to the radiation monitoring system, which could affect the timeliness of assessment and response, it warned.