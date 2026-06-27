Denmark sets all-time hottest day record since 1874 as heat wave grips country Temperature reaches 36.6C north of Odense, highest since weather records began in 1874

Denmark recorded its hottest day since national weather observations began, with temperatures reaching 36.6 degrees Celsius (97.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday amid an intense heat wave affecting much of Europe, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said.

The institute said the temperature was measured north of the city of Odense, breaking the country's previous all-time record of 36.4C (97.5F), set in Holstebro on Aug. 10, 1975.

"The absolute record has also been broken," DMI said on the US social media company X, noting that the new record is set with the day still not over.

Earlier on Saturday, DMI confirmed that Denmark has already recorded its hottest June day since weather records began in 1874 after temperatures reached 35.8C (96.4F), surpassing the previous June record of 35.5C (95.9F) set in Hillerod in 1947.

The record temperatures were measured at H.C. Andersen Airport north of Odense, Danish broadcaster DR News reported.

The heat wave also produced Denmark's warmest June night on record, with the temperature on the island of Fano not falling below 22.7C (72.9F), marking a tropical night, in which overnight temperatures remain above 20C (68F).

DMI climatologist Frans Rubek said temperatures are expected to continue rising through Saturday afternoon.

The exceptional heat has also prompted authorities to issue heat wave warnings across the country, while road authorities temporarily restricted the movement of exceptionally heavy vehicles during the hottest part of Friday to prevent damage to softened asphalt.

According to DMI, the average maximum temperature in June over the past decade has been just 19.1C (66.4F), underscoring the exceptional nature of Saturday's temperatures.