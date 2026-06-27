Authorities remain on high alert as forecasts warn some areas could see temperatures as high as 43C

Heat wave prompts emergency response as Poland braces for 40C temperatures Authorities remain on high alert as forecasts warn some areas could see temperatures as high as 43C

Poland on Saturday stepped up emergency preparations as one of its most intense heat waves in recent years peaked, with temperatures forecast to exceed 40C (104F) in parts of the country.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management said it had issued heat warnings across much of western and central Poland, forecasting highs of 39-40C (102.2-104F) in Lower Silesia and above 35C (95F) across large parts of the country. It said some forecasts suggested local temperatures could reach as high as 43C (109.4F).

Authorities said firefighters, police and health services had been placed on heightened alert amid concerns over wildfires, heatstroke, dehydration and water-related accidents.

Health authorities urged residents to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and check on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbors. Officials also warned that prolonged high temperatures increased the risk of food poisoning, including salmonella infections.

Authorities said they were particularly concerned about the risk of wildfires as vegetation dried out after weeks of unusually hot weather.

Emergency services appealed to the public to avoid starting fires in forests, exercise caution near lakes and rivers, and limit unnecessary travel during the peak of the heat wave.