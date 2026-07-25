Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team will face world No. 2 Brazil after securing their third Volleyball Nations League final appearance

Türkiye reach VNL final with straight-sets win over China in Macau Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team will face world No. 2 Brazil after securing their third Volleyball Nations League final appearance

Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team defeated host China 3-0 on Saturday to reach the final of the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) for the third time in the country’s history.

Türkiye won the semifinal at the East Asian Games Dome in Macau 25-21, 25-15 and 25-20 to book a place in the final, having previously reached the title match in 2018 and 2023.

The national team will face world No. 2 Brazil in Sunday’s final, with the gold medal match scheduled for 2.30 pm Türkiye time.

Türkiye will seek their second VNL title after winning the tournament in 2023, when they defeated China in the final. The team finished runner-up in 2018 after losing to the US in the championship match.

The national team has also secured its fourth VNL medal. Having previously won one gold, one silver and one bronze, Türkiye will finish the 2026 edition with either gold or silver.

Brazil, who have lost all four of their previous VNL finals, will be chasing their first title in their fifth championship match.

Türkiye also maintained their recent dominance over China.

The national team beat China 3-1 in the 2023 VNL final to claim the title before defeating the hosts 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.