'I called him the day after he was dismissed' and asked him to work 'with me as an advisor,' Crosetto says

Italian defense minister offers advisory role to former Ukrainian counterpart 'I called him the day after he was dismissed' and asked him to work 'with me as an advisor,' Crosetto says

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Saturday that he offered the former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov an advisory role in Rome.

"I called him the day after he was dismissed and asked, 'When do you want to come to Rome to work with me as an advisor?'," Crosetto told daily La Repubblica.

He said Fedorov was "moved" by his offer, understanding that "it was a demonstration of esteem and friendship."

Recently, Ukraine saw a major wartime military and government reshuffle, including the dismissal of Fedorov, a step which has led to widespread protests in the country.

"Fedorov represents innovation; he's one of those who completely overturned the rules of the game on the battlefield, first allowing Ukraine to resist and then take the initiative," Crosetto further said.

Italian ships to remain in Red Sea

Crosetto also commented on recent developments in the Red Sea.

He recalled that they went to the Red Sea "when the Houthi threat was significant, which then subsided for months."

"Now, Iran is attempting to add the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb to Hormuz, to unleash the greatest possible chaos. All the more reason for our fleet and allied assets, which are there for that purpose, to remain at this time," he said.

He stressed the need to prevent Bab el-Mandeb Strait from becoming blocked as well.

"It would exponentially increase the economic problems we face. The best way to do this is to remain there and continue the dialogue with all the Gulf countries," Crosetton added.

