Türkiye's BIST 100 index up at Monday's open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened on Monday at 14,321.44 points, up 0.33% or 47.43 points.

At last week's close, the BIST 100 slightly rose 0.1% to 14,274.02 points, with a daily transaction volume of 134 billion liras ($2.88 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.6420 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.2340 to the euro, and 61.7250 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,064.75, while Brent crude futures traded at around $72.53 per barrel.