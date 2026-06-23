Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at Tuesday's open Benchmark index loses 0.55% at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 14,649.12 points, decreasing by 0.55% or 80.52 points.

At Monday's close, the BIST 100 fell slightly by 0.03% to 14,729.65 points, with a daily transaction volume of 147 billion liras ($3.15 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.4800 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.1320 to the euro, and 61.5485 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,116.90, while Brent crude futures were trading at $76.95 per barrel.