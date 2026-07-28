Türkiye's BIST 100 flat at open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 13,786.47 points, up slightly by 0.08% or 11.71 points.



At Monday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 1.21% to 13,774.77 points, with a daily transaction volume of 180.4 billion Turkish liras ($3.81 billion).



As of 10.00 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.3800 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.9050 to the euro, and 63.0560 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,049.5, while Brent crude futures were trading at $86 per barrel.

