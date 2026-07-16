BIST 100 falls 0.36% as trading resumes following national day closure

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opens lower after holiday break BIST 100 falls 0.36% as trading resumes following national day closure

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,029.16 points, down 0.36%, or 50.81 points, from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 slightly fell 0.09% to close at 14,079.97 points, with a daily transaction volume of 176.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.75 billion).

Borsa Istanbul was closed on Wednesday for the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day holiday.

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar traded at 47.0555 Turkish liras, the euro at 54.0810 liras and the British pound at 63.8390 liras.

Gold traded at $4,028.50 an ounce, while Brent crude futures were at $84.51 a barrel.