Direct investments abroad edge up 0.8% to $79.3B, while banks’ FX and deposit assets decline 9.6%

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $406B in April Direct investments abroad edge up 0.8% to $79.3B, while banks’ FX and deposit assets decline 9.6%

Türkiye’s external assets increased in April, led by a rise in reserve assets, according to data released by the country’s central bank on Friday.

The country’s external assets rose 2.8% from the previous month to $406 billion as of April, the Turkish Central Bank said in its international investment position data.

Reserve assets climbed by $14.7 billion to $165.5 billion during the same period.

Among other asset items, direct investments abroad increased 0.8% month-on-month to $79.3 billion, while other investments declined 2.8% to $151 billion.

Foreign currency and deposit assets of banks fell 9.6% from the previous month to $47.6 billion.

Under portfolio investments, equities and investment fund shares rose 19.3% in April to $51.7 billion.

Despite the rise in assets, Türkiye’s liabilities also increased, climbing 4.1% month-on-month to $808.3 billion.

As a result, Türkiye’s net international investment position stood at minus $402.3 billion as of April.

On the liabilities side, direct investment liabilities rose 6.2% to $247.1 billion, portfolio investment liabilities increased 8.3% to $154.1 billion, and other investment liabilities were up 1.5% to $407.1 billion.