Fee charged from vessels passing through Turkish Straits without calling at Turkish ports will rise from $5.83 per net ton

Türkiye to raise Turkish Straits transit fee to $6.70 per net ton from July 1 Fee charged from vessels passing through Turkish Straits without calling at Turkish ports will rise from $5.83 per net ton

Türkiye expects $254M in revenue from ships transiting Turkish Straits between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, says transport minister



Türkiye will raise the transit fee charged to international vessels passing through the Turkish Straits to $6.70 per net ton as of July 1, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

Uraloglu said the fee, calculated under the 1936 Montreux Convention in “gold francs” and based on vessels’ net registered tonnage, is updated annually to support the country’s economy.

“We will update the fee charged per net ton from ships, which was $5.83 in 2025, to $6.70 as of July 1,” he told Anadolu.

The minister said Türkiye had charged $0.80 per net ton from international vessels transiting the straits from 1983 until Oct. 7, 2022.

After 39 years, the fee was revised by presidential decision to $4.08 per net ton in 2022. It was later raised to $4.42 from July 1, 2023, $5.07 from July 1, 2024, and $5.83 from July 1, 2025.

“This year, we are also making an adjustment, and as of July 1, 2026, we are revising the transit fee charged from international vessels passing through the straits to $6.70,” Uraloglu said.

The Turkish Straits, comprising the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, are among the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

Uraloglu said vessels passing through the Turkish Straits without stopping at Turkish ports are charged under three categories in line with the Montreux Convention: health inspection, lighthouse and salvage services.

He said the latest revision will increase foreign currency revenue for the Treasury.

Revenue from ship transits stood at $38 million between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, before rising to $223 million between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

Uraloglu said Türkiye expects revenue from vessels transiting the Turkish Straits between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026 to reach $254 million.

“The rise in revenue and the price updates show the contribution to the economy,” he said, adding that the revision aims to strengthen foreign currency inflows and increase public revenue.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul