Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened lower Friday at 14,526.47 points, down 0.81% or 118.23 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 0.32% to close at 14,644.70 points, with a trading volume of 161 billion Turkish liras ($3.54 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 45.5455, while the euro/Turkish lira rate was 53.0880 and the British pound/Turkish lira rate came in at 60.9260.

The price of one ounce of gold was $4,572.30, while Brent crude futures traded at around $107.50 per barrel.