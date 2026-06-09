Benchmark BIST 100 index down 118.7 points at close

Turkish stock exchange ends day in the red Benchmark BIST 100 index down 118.7 points at close

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 13,741.89 points, down 0.86% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 13,900.27, the BIST 100 index fell 118.70 points from Monday's close.

The lowest for the index during the day was 13,714.16, while the daily high was 13,935.10.

A total of 66 indexes lost value, while 30 closed in the green.

The transaction volume hit 167.4 billion Turkish liras ($3.63 billion), while the overall value of the index was 13.42 trillion liras ($291.65 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 46.1180 as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 53.3555, and the GBP/TRY traded at 61.8215.

The price of gold was $4,290.15 per ounce, while Brent crude futures hit $90.92.