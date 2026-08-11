3 shells hit farmland near Hamidiyah village as Israel reportedly raid southern Quneitra, set up temporary checkpoints

Israeli forces shell agricultural land in Syria’s Quneitra countryside 3 shells hit farmland near Hamidiyah village as Israel reportedly raid southern Quneitra, set up temporary checkpoints

Israeli forces shelled agricultural land in Syria’s Quneitra province countryside Tuesday, while another unit entered the town of Kudna and set up a temporary military checkpoint, according to media reports.

“Israeli occupation forces targeted agricultural land around Hamidiya village in the northern Quneitra countryside with three shells,” Syria’s Alikhbariah TV channel reported

The channel reported earlier that Israeli forces had entered Kudna in the southern Quneitra countryside and established a military checkpoint inside the town, without providing further details.

The Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, reported Saturday that Israeli forces advanced into Kudna in southern Quneitra.

It said a force consisting of six military vehicles entered the town, set up a military checkpoint and searched passersby.

Also Saturday, an Israeli force entered the outskirts of Samdaniyah village in Quneitra province countryside and established a temporary checkpoint to search passersby, according to SANA.

The incursions come amid continued Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa previously condemned “continued Israeli violations that undermine the security of the entire region,” and demanded that Israel withdraw from territory it has occupied in southern Syria.

Southern Syria has witnessed repeated Israeli incursions and attacks in recent months, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activity intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void and took control of the Syrian buffer zone.