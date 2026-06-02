Growing investor interest in aging hotels has made 'buy-renovate-brand-reposition' model one of fastest-growing investment strategies in hospitality sector, says Turkiye-based investment company JRO Investment

Renovation, digital transformation drive value growth in tourism assets Growing investor interest in aging hotels has made 'buy-renovate-brand-reposition' model one of fastest-growing investment strategies in hospitality sector, says Turkiye-based investment company JRO Investment

A well-designed transformation process can significantly increase both the revenue and market value of tourism assets, Ozgur Ozer, board member of JRO Investment and an interior architect, said Monday in a statement.

Growing investor interest in aging hotels has made the “buy-renovate-brand-reposition” model one of the fastest-growing investment strategies in the hospitality sector, according to a Turkish investment company, JRO Investment.

Sector assessments by OteliniSat.com indicate that tourism assets undergoing the right architectural renovation, digital transformation, and brand integration processes can see value increases ranging from 30% to 200% within a relatively short period.

Driven by Türkiye's strong position in global tourism, rising foreign investor interest, and growing demand for experience-oriented accommodation, renovation and rebranding are expected to remain among the sector’s most prominent investment areas.



‘People are no longer buying just a room, they are buying an experience’

Ozer said hotel investment is no longer simply about acquiring real estate, adding that wellness, lifestyle, and experience-focused concepts have gained momentum in recent years.

“Today, the greatest value creation in hospitality investments is not coming from newly built properties, but from the reinterpretation of older hotels located in the right destinations,” Ozer said.

“People are no longer buying just a room to stay in; they are buying an experience. Renovation is not simply replacing furniture. True renovation means redefining architectural identity, redesigning the guest experience, upgrading digital infrastructure, and adapting a property to contemporary lifestyles. A well-designed transformation process can dramatically increase both the income and market value of the same physical asset,” he added.

Ozer said Türkiye has considerable transformation potential, particularly in destinations such as Bodrum, Alacati, Cappadocia, Antalya, and Istanbul, adding that older-generation hotels present significant opportunities for new investors.

Many aging hotels appear undervalued because they have been run inefficiently, he said.

“However, with the right interior design approach, brand positioning, and operational model, the same property can be transformed into a much higher-revenue product,” Ozer said.

“Boutique hotels, wellness retreats, adults-only concepts, and lifestyle brands are at the center of this transformation.”

He added that the investment model developed by JRO Investment and OteliniSat.com is built around this concept, supporting investors not only in hotel acquisitions and sales but also in renovation, digital transformation, brand integration, and repositioning processes.

According to Ozer, these efforts help turn tourism assets from static properties into dynamic investment vehicles with strong short- and medium-term return potential.

“The value-add hospitality investment model has expanded rapidly worldwide in recent years,” he said.

“Türkiye offers one of Europe’s greatest opportunities in this field. There are hundreds of properties in prime locations across the country that have not yet reached their true potential because they have not been renovated.

"Over the next five years, a significant portion of these assets will transform, creating not only architectural renewal but also a major wave of economic revaluation,” he added.