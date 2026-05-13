- Largest decreases observed in Belgium with 3%, Estonia with 2.6% and Sweden 1.9%

Industrial production in eurozone falls for 3 consecutive months - Largest decreases observed in Belgium with 3%, Estonia with 2.6% and Sweden 1.9%

Industrial production fell by 2.1% in the euro area and by 1% in the EU in March on a yearly basis, posting third consecutive decline.

The largest decreases were observed in Belgium with 3%, Estonia with 2.6% and Sweden 1.9%, Eurostat stated on Wednesday.



In the euro area in March, industrial production went down for non-durable consumer goods by 12.6%, durable consumer goods by 3.1%, and intermediate goods by 1.2%.

Industrial production increased for capital goods by 2.9%, and energy by 1.2% in the euro area over the same period.



On a monthly basis, industrial production was up by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU.

