Abuse of Palestinian detainees by Israel constitutes 'crimes against humanity,' says EU lawmaker Italian MEP Danilo Della Valle and Human Rights Watch representative urge international investigation after report details systematic sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners, including children

Italian members of the European Parliament and human rights advocates have accused Israel of committing “crimes against humanity” following systematic sexual violence against Palestinian detainees detailed in a recent investigative report by New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof.

Danilo Della Valle, an Italian MEP from the European Parliament's Left group, said the reported abuse in Israeli detention centers represented “systematic violence” rather than isolated misconduct.

“The systematic violence inflicted on Palestinians in Israeli detention centers constitutes crimes against humanity,” Della Valle said. “The latest investigation published by Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times clearly demonstrates in detail that these are not isolated incidents or individual abuses.”

Kristof's investigation contains allegations that Israeli soldiers, prison guards, and Israeli occupiers involved in the occupation of Palestinian territories committed rape and systematic sexual abuse against Palestinian detainees, including children.

Della Valle criticized what he described as the EU’s failure to respond decisively to mounting reports of abuses.

“Despite credible investigations and reports documenting serious human rights violations, the EU's continued silence and failure to take concrete action risks creating the impression of institutional complicity,” he said.

“Such indifference is incompatible with the EU’s stated commitment to protecting fundamental rights and adhering to international humanitarian law,” he added.

The findings were echoed by Claudio Francavilla of Human Rights Watch, who said the allegations are consistent with research carried out by his organization and other rights groups.

“The findings indicating widespread sexual violence in places where Palestinians are detained, and by individuals involved in these processes, are consistent with the research conducted by Human Rights Watch and other organizations on this issue,” Francavilla said.

He called for urgent international oversight of Israeli detention facilities, saying it is “vital” that credible investigations take place and that those responsible be brought to justice.

Francavilla also urged immediate access for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and independent observers to all detention centers.

“We have repeatedly called on the EU and member states to take concrete measures that would pressure Israeli authorities to end ongoing serious human rights and violations of the laws of war, and to ensure accountability,” he said.

Investigation

In a column titled "The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians," columnist Nicholas Kristof said he interviewed 14 Palestinian men and women who described sexual assaults and other abuse during detention or attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers.

There is “no evidence that Israeli leaders ordered rapes," but Kristof argued that Israeli authorities have built “a security apparatus where sexual violence has become,” citing a UN report, one of Israel’s “standard operating procedures.”

The article included testimonies from former detainees who alleged rape, beatings, threats of sexual violence, and humiliation during imprisonment.

Kristof cited reports by organizations, including Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Save the Children, B’Tselem, and the Committee to Protect Journalists, documenting allegations of sexual abuse and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees.

He also referenced a 49-page UN report published last year that accused Israel of “systematically” subjecting Palestinians to “sexualized torture.”