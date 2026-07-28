Gazprom's profit reaches $1B in Jan-June period of 2026, versus loss of $137M in same period 2025

Gazprom reports $1B in net profit in H1 Gazprom's profit reaches $1B in Jan-June period of 2026, versus loss of $137M in same period 2025

Russian energy giant Gazprom reported a net profit of 78.4 billion rubles (around $1 billion) for the first half of 2026.



According to Gazprom’s financial report, the company reported a net profit in the first half of 2026, compared to a loss of 10.76 billion rubles ($137 million) in the same period last year.



The company’s revenue rose by 2.9% year-on-year in the January-June period.



During this period, Gazprom’s gross profit increased by 15%, while its pre-tax profit was constant.



Gazprom, which has lost a significant share of the European market, ranks among the world’s largest natural gas producers.

