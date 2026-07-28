Peacekeeping mission says explosive ordnance disposal teams continue clearing dangerous remnants of war to protect peacekeepers and civilians returning to their areas

Explosive hazards still pose risks in southern Lebanon despite reduced violence: UNIFIL Peacekeeping mission says explosive ordnance disposal teams continue clearing dangerous remnants of war to protect peacekeepers and civilians returning to their areas

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Tuesday that explosive hazards and remnants of war continue to pose a threat in parts of southern Lebanon despite a decline in violence.

In a statement, the peacekeeping mission said explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists are deployed ahead of peacekeepers to assess areas before any movement takes place.

The teams identify and safely neutralize explosive hazards, helping make routes safer for peacekeepers carrying out their duties while reducing risks, UNIFIL said.

“Although violence has decreased, explosive hazards still pose risks in parts of southern Lebanon,” the mission said.

It added that EOD teams are helping reduce those risks while contributing to safer conditions for residents returning to their villages, farms and daily activities.

The statement comes amid continued Israeli violations of last month’s US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as the Israeli army continues destroying facilities and infrastructure in other Lebanese areas through shelling and explosions.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory. It does not include a timetable for the withdrawal, but links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

​​​​​​​Since March 2, 2026, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,330 people and injured 12,236 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

​​​​​​​Israel still occupies areas in southern Lebanon despite the agreement, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 confrontations. It has also advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.​​​​​​​