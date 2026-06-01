EU jobless rate also unchanged at 6%, while youth unemployment falls in both euro area and EU

Euro area unemployment stable at 6.3% in April EU jobless rate also unchanged at 6%, while youth unemployment falls in both euro area and EU

The euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.3% in April, unchanged from last year, Eurostat said on Monday.

The markets had expected the rate to fall to 6.2%.

The EU unemployment rate was also stable at 6%, compared with the previous month and April 2025.

Eurostat estimated that 13.24 million people in the EU were unemployed in April, including 11.08 million in the euro area.

Compared with March, the number of unemployed people fell by 137,000 in the EU and by 84,000 in the euro area.

On an annual basis, however, unemployment increased by 82,000 in the EU and by 45,000 in the euro area.

Youth unemployment also eased in April, with 2.91 million people under 25 unemployed in the EU, including 2.34 million in the euro area.

The youth unemployment rate fell to 15.1% in the EU from 15.6% in March, while the euro area rate declined to 14.7% from 15.1%.

Compared with the previous month, youth unemployment decreased by 91,000 in the EU and by 50,000 in the euro area.

The unemployment rate for women in the EU fell to 6.2% in April from 6.3% in March, while the rate for men remained stable at 5.8%.

In the euro area, women’s unemployment declined to 6.5% from 6.6%, while the rate for men eased to 6% from 6.1%.