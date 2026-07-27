China memory chipmaker CXMT surges in debut, becomes largest listed firm Changxin Memory Technologies produces memory chips that power AI servers, smartphones, personal computers

China's memory chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) surged 531.06% Monday to end the morning session at 54.65 yuan (about $8.05) per share on its debut on the Shanghai STAR Market, becoming the largest listed company by market capitalization on the A-share market, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The company is one of the world's largest dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) makers, specializing in memory chips that power AI servers, smartphones and personal computers.

Its shares saw a turnover of 122.1 billion yuan ($18 billion) during the morning session.

The company's market capitalization surged 471.6% at the opening to more than 3.3 trillion yuan ($487 billion).

The blockbuster debut capped a historic initial public offering (IPO), with total proceeds expected to exceed 66 billion yuan ($9 billion), making it the largest-ever IPO on China's Sci-Tech Innovation Board.

CXMT expects operating revenue to reach 110 billion to 120 billion yuan ($16 billion-$17 billion) in the first half of this year, with net profit attributable to shareholders of its parent company reaching 50 billion to 57 billion yuan ($7 billion-$8 billion).