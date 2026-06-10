Students from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan can apply online by June 30

Applications open for 11th Hitay Foundation Art Competition Students from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan can apply online by June 30

Applications have opened for the 11th Hitay Foundation Art Competition, organized by the Hitay Foundation.

According to a statement from the foundation, the competition, which was opened to students across Türkiye for the first time last year and received nearly 1,000 applications, has gained an international dimension this year through cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States.

Students from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan will be eligible to apply.

Applications for the competition can be submitted through the Hitay Foundation’s website until June 30. The results will be announced on July 14.

Launched in 2013 through the personal initiative of Hitay Foundation Founding President Emin Hitay, the competition aims to help young artist candidates engage with the international art scene.

The Hitay Foundation Art Competition was organized eight times with Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University and once with Marmara University Faculty of Fine Arts. As of 2025, the program expanded to reach students from across Türkiye.

Undergraduate and graduate students actively studying in departments such as painting, sculpture, and photography will be able to apply.

After applications are evaluated by an international jury, 10 portfolio owners will be selected to take part in a seven-day exploration program as part of the 61st Venice Biennale, which will run until Nov. 22.

The program will give students the opportunity to closely experience the art world of the Venice Biennale and examine the biennale and related exhibitions on site.

To date, the competition has supported 40 students in experiencing alternative projects in the international art field and adding new perspectives to their personal artistic production.

The program, which began with four students in its early years, included visits to major global art events such as Art Basel and the Berlin Biennale. Last year, the number of participating students was increased to 10, and this year, 10 students are also planned to explore the 61st Venice Biennale.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu