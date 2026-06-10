Princely Celtic tomb dating back over 2,000 years discovered in Germany Archaeologists hail Iron Age burial near Bad Camberg as discovery of European significance

Archaeologists in Germany uncovered a princely Celtic tomb in Germany dating back over two millennia containing rare grave goods, a discovery experts describe as being of European significance.

The burial site was discovered near Bad Camberg, Hesse during surveys for a planned solar park and marks the first time a Celtic princely grave has been found during construction work linked to a solar park, according to Hesse state archaeologist Udo Recker.

Among the items recovered were several gold rings, an Etruscan beaked jug believed to have been imported from present-day Tuscany, Italy, and the remains of weapons.

Archaeologists also uncovered traces of a two-wheeled wagon, including non-ferrous metal fittings from the wheel hubs and axle caps, as well as iron tire fittings.

The findings suggest that the individual buried in the tomb was likely a man, Recker said.

The discovery makes it possible to prove "the previously only assumed presence of a local Celtic elite."

The burial site is believed to date to the middle of the first millennium BC and has been linked to the Hunsruck-Eifel culture.

Rare find

Experts said the site is one of very few Celtic wagon burials discovered to date. Only about three comparable graves are known in Hesse, none matching the quality of the finds from Bad Camberg.

The grave will undergo further examination using advanced investigative techniques. Archaeologists hope the analyses will provide new insights into life during the Iron Age more than 2,000 years ago.

Imaging methods, including X-rays and CT scans, indicate that additional objects remain buried within the grave and have yet to be uncovered.

Kai Muckenberger described the discovery as unprecedented in his career as an archaeologist.

"You only make a find like this once in your archaeological career," he said.