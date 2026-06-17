'The Founding Memory of a Nation' exhibition marks 150th anniversary of Jinnah's birth

Exhibit honoring Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah opens in Istanbul 'The Founding Memory of a Nation' exhibition marks 150th anniversary of Jinnah's birth

An exhibition commemorating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, opened in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Titled “The Founding Memory of a Nation,” the exhibit was organized by the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara in cooperation with Türkiye’s Albayrak Group and is being hosted at the Rami Library.

The opening ceremony was attended by Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Yusuf Junaid, Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sulun, local officials, academics, and invited guests.

Speaking at the event, Junaid said Jinnah's vision and leadership principles continue to offer important lessons beyond Pakistan.

“Jinnah's vision and leadership principles contain enduring lessons not only for Pakistan but for the entire modern world,” Junaid said.

He highlighted Jinnah's commitment to constitutional politics and the rule of law, saying the Pakistani leader viewed politics as “a constitutional process based on justice and representation, not a stage for spectacle.”

Junaid said Jinnah's demand for Pakistan stemmed not from hostility toward others but from a belief that peace, dignity, and stability could only be achieved through a political order based on justice and mutual respect.

Referring to Jinnah's personal sacrifices during the struggle for independence, Junaid said the founder of Pakistan continued his efforts despite serious illness in his final years.

“Although physically weakened, his determination never wavered,” he said.

Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sulun said Jinnah transformed the ideal of an independent state into reality and left a legacy of unity, justice, and the rule of law to the people of Pakistan.

“The shared spirit of struggle and brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan has made us ‘one nation, two states’,” Sulun said.

Academic Davut Sahbaz, author of a book on Pakistan’s history, said Jinnah also holds a special place in Turkish historical memory because of his support for Muslim causes during the final years of the Ottoman Empire.

The exhibit features historical photos documenting Jinnah's life, from his youth and legal studies in London to the Lahore Resolution of 1940 and Pakistan's independence in 1947.

A documentary on Jinnah's life and the founding of Pakistan was also screened during the event.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors free of charge through June 23 at the Rami Library.