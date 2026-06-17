Turkish vice president receives Lebanese deputy premier

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz received Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and his delegation in Ankara on Wednesday and had talks stressing the importance of regional solidarity in response to Israel's expansionist policies.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said that the two sides discussed recent regional developments, including continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and their impact on the country's humanitarian situation.

“Strengthening regional solidarity against Israel's expansionist policies carries great importance,” Yilmaz said.

“Any attack on Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, or unity constitutes a clear violation of international law,” he added.

Yilmaz said Türkiye will continue supporting Lebanon's security, stability, and economic development.

He added that expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of the economy, energy, and defense, promoting inclusive policies in Lebanon, and supporting efforts that contribute to stability in Syria were among the priorities discussed during the meeting.

Yilmaz also said humanitarian assistance provided through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), and the Turkish Red Crescent remains an important part of Ankara's support for Lebanon.

He expressed hope for stronger cooperation between the two countries in pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity in Lebanon and the wider region.

Continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon this week violate the fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since mid-April, and come despite a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to end hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has killed over 3,800 people and wounded over 11,800 and displaced more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.

