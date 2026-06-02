Fidan also meets with Singaporean counterpart Balakrishnan as part of official visit to Southeast Asian city-state

Turkish foreign minister welcomed by Singapore's premier Fidan also meets with Singaporean counterpart Balakrishnan as part of official visit to Southeast Asian city-state

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was welcomed by Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday during an official visit to the Southeast Asian city-state.

The meeting took place in Singapore, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Fidan also met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, the ministry said in a separate post.

The Turkish foreign minister is visiting Singapore as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss issues of mutual interest.