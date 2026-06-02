Building collapsed in Angeles City in Luzon region on May 24

Death toll in under-construction building collapse in Philippines climbs to 20 Building collapsed in Angeles City in Luzon region on May 24

The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction hotel building in Angeles City in the Luzon region of the Philippines climbed to 20, after rescuers recovered seven more bodies , local media reported on Tuesday, citing local officials.

Seven more bodies were recovered from Monday into early Tuesday, according to local media outlet ABS-CBN.

Most of the victims were construction workers, as authorities said around 70 people were working on the site but most of them had gone home for the weekend.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in the Central Luzon region and the Angeles City local government earlier said the casualty count remains fluid amid ongoing operations.

The nine-story structure of an under-construction building collapsed on May 24 in Angeles city, prompting a large-scale multi-agency response involving firefighters, disaster officials, and engineers.