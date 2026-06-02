Hundreds left homeless by massive fire in Indonesian capital Fire erupted in Kemayoran district of central Jakarta late Monday night

Hundreds of people were left homeless after a massive fire in Indonesia's capital Jakarta affected over 300 houses, according to state-run media on Tuesday.

The fire erupted late Monday in the Kemayoran district of central Jakarta, leaving 620 people homeless after sweeping through a densely populated residential area, Antara News agency reported, citing local officials.

The Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency said the blaze affected 330 households, displacing residents across several neighborhood blocks.

“There are approximately 620 people who lost their homes,” agency head Syarifudin said.

Firefighters faced significant challenges during the operation, including congested access roads, large crowds of onlookers, and residents attempting to retrieve belongings as the fire spread.

Authorities said the fire was brought under control at around 11.30 pm (1630GMT) local time and fully extinguished at 4.15 am on Tuesday (2115GMT Monday). A total of 35 fire engines and 175 personnel were deployed to contain the blaze.

Officials said an assessment of damage and relief measures for displaced families is underway.