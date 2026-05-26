Seoul will use low-enriched uranium of up to 20% for 'Jangbogo N Project's fuel, says defense chief

South Korea unveils plan to launch 1st nuclear-powered submarine by 2030 Seoul will use low-enriched uranium of up to 20% for 'Jangbogo N Project's fuel, says defense chief

South Korea on Tuesday unveiled plans to develop its first domestically built nuclear-powered submarine, with the government aiming to launch the vessel in the mid-2030s.

The Defense Ministry announced the roadmap for the “Jangbogo N Project,” as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the country’s maritime security and counter North Korean submarine-based nuclear and missile threats.

“We will work to launch the first nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-2030s and push ahead with development to enter operational service in the latter half of the 2030s or later,” Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said during a defense strategy meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung at a naval base in Changwon, according to Yonhap News.

The submarines are expected to significantly improve South Korea’s military capabilities because they can remain submerged for long periods and operate with greater speed and mobility than conventional diesel-powered submarines.

The submarines will use low-enriched uranium of up to 20% for fuel, Ahn said.

The announcement follows an agreement reached with the United States last year allowing closer cooperation on the submarine project, including discussions on fuel sourcing and technical requirements.

South Korea remains restricted from using nuclear materials for military purposes under its nuclear cooperation agreement with the US and its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"We will faithfully comply with its nonproliferation obligations throughout the entire process of securing and managing low-enriched uranium, the nuclear fuel required for the submarine's propulsion system, in close consultation with the United States," Ahn said.

The Defense Ministry said the submarines will be developed and built domestically to ensure operational independence and reliability.

The ministry said the project is expected to create more than 40,000 jobs and strengthen South Korea’s shipbuilding, nuclear and defense industries over the coming decades.