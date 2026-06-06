Council members affirm 'that all threats to those delivering humanitarian assistance are unacceptable and worsen the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen'

UN Security Council marks 2nd year of Houthi detentions with renewed demands for release Council members affirm 'that all threats to those delivering humanitarian assistance are unacceptable and worsen the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen'

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned the ongoing detention of UN personnel, NGO workers and diplomatic staff by Yemen's Houthi group, as a second year of the June 2024 mass detentions approached.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their condemnation in the strongest terms of the detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations system, national and international non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and diplomatic missions," the Council said in a statement.

It expressed deep concern for the welfare of those unjustly detained in multiple waves of arrests dating to 2021 and reiterated the demand for the "unconditional, safe and immediate release" of all detainees, including 73 United Nations personnel.

Council members also welcomed continued efforts of the UN through all available channels to secure the detainees' release, affirming that "all threats to those delivering humanitarian assistance are unacceptable and worsen the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen."

The statement underscored the obligations of all conflict parties under international humanitarian law to allow full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and to guarantee the safety and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel.

Warning that the humanitarian crisis would continue to worsen without a political resolution, the statement noted that more than 22.3 million Yemenis are in need of assistance.

Council members also reaffirmed their commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated their backing for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his pursuit of a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led political settlement consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.