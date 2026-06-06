‘Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world,’ says Tom Barrack

US ambassador lauds embassy staff in Ankara for issuing visas to Iran’s national football players ‘Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world,’ says Tom Barrack

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack congratulated his embassy staff on Friday for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team.

“Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States," he wrote on US social media company X.

He also emphasized unity and the cultural importance of sports, saying that "sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world.”

Earlier media reports cited a White House official who said Iranian players had received entry permits to the US approximately 10 days before their opening match in Los Angeles.

The visa issue has emerged as one of the main concerns for Iran ahead of the World Cup. Although the team is expected to be based in Tijuana, Mexico, all three of its Group G matches will be played in the US.

Iran has been holding a pre-World Cup training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19.