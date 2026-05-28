Vivian Balakrishnan holds talks with North Korean officials about regional issues, invites Pyongyang to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

Singapore foreign minister visits Pyongyang, urges dialogue with North Korea Vivian Balakrishnan holds talks with North Korean officials about regional issues, invites Pyongyang to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited Pyongyang from Tuesday to Wednesday at the invitation of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the Singaporean Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Balakrishnan and Choe held talks covering regional and international issues, as well as developments on the Korean Peninsula, it said.

The ministers also reaffirmed the “longstanding cordial and friendly relations,” which marked 50 years of ties in 2025, according to the ministry.

Balakrishnan encouraged North Korea “to engage constructively with the region and keep channels open for dialogue,” it said. He also invited Choe to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, of which North Korea is a member.

Choe hosted a welcome banquet for the Singaporean foreign minister during the visit.

Balakrishnan also met Jo Yong Won, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, who briefed him on political developments in North Korea.

During the meeting, Balakrishnan said that “amid ongoing global uncertainty, it was even more important for countries to maintain dialogue and communication to maintain peace and stability,” according to the ministry.

Balakrishnan and Jo also noted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Singapore for the first US-North Korea summit in 2018.

