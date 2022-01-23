Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Sports, Asia - Pacific

Pakistan's Rizwan named T20 cricketer of year

In 2021 wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at average of 73.66 in 29 matches

Aamir Latif   | 23.01.2022
Pakistan's Rizwan named T20 cricketer of year

KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday was named cricketer of the year in Twenty20 format by the International Cricket Council (ICC), a milestone achievement unseen by Pakistani players for years.

"Sheer Consistency, indomitable spirit, and some breathtaking knocks. 2021 was memorable for Mohammad Rizwan," the sport's international governing body said on Twitter, congratulating the batter.

Rizwan last year scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66 in 29 T20 matches.

The aggressive batter, who was instrumental in the green shirts' victories, especially against longtime rival India in last year's T20 World Cup, also scored a century and took 24 catches behind the stumps.

In a video message, Rizwan gave credit to the team management, fellow cricketers, and analysts for the honor, saying he is happy “because Pakistan has won the award."​​​​​​​

