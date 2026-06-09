11 Pakistanis among crew of MT Honour 25 were taken hostage off southeastern coast of Somalia on April 21

Pakistan seeks early release of seamen held hostage off Somalia 11 Pakistanis among crew of MT Honour 25 were taken hostage off southeastern coast of Somalia on April 21

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday sought the early release of seamen held hostage off Somalia during a phone call with his Somalian counterpart Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

Dar conveyed Pakistan's "grave" concern over the situation and underscored the importance of ensuring the hostages' well-being, their early release, and safe repatriation, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Ali assured Dar of Somalia's "continued and sincere efforts" to secure the hostages' release at the earliest opportunity.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination until the matter is resolved.

Eleven Pakistani nationals were taken hostage aboard the MT Honour 25 when the vessel was hijacked off the southeastern coast of Somalia on April 21.

The Pakistani seamen, along with the vessel's other crew members, remain in captivity.

The statement did not specify who was responsible for the abduction.

The Somali foreign minister also "commended" Pakistan’s "constructive" mediation and diplomatic efforts to bring a negotiated settlement to the ongoing Middle East conflict.