Concerns stem from reports that Starlink terminals used during Middle East war despite service not being licensed in Iran, reports Bloomberg

India froze approvals for Starlink to begin commercial operations due to security concerns: Report Concerns stem from reports that Starlink terminals used during Middle East war despite service not being licensed in Iran, reports Bloomberg

India has frozen approvals for Starlink to begin commercial operations due to security concerns, according to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday.

Security agencies under India's Ministry of Home Affairs have withheld the final clearances required for the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX to launch services, those familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The concerns stem from reports that Starlink terminals were used during the Middle East war despite the service not being licensed in Iran, it said.

The incident has reportedly raised concerns in New Delhi about its ability to control a US-based operator during periods of geopolitical tension.

Two Indian telecom companies, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, signed pacts in 2025 with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to the country.

The situation has also delayed approval of satellite-spectrum pricing needed for commercial launches, including by Indian rivals, as the Department of Telecommunications has finalized the framework, but it has yet to be sent to the federal Cabinet for approval, said the report.

Starlink's security clearance remains pending until the company explains how, given its global operations and US ownership, it can ensure compliance with Indian security requirements during periods of geopolitical tension when foreign governments may issue conflicting demands, it said.

The report added that Indian officials have adopted a more cautious approach toward the satellite communications sector as a whole following the conflict involving Iran.

There was no immediate comment from the Indian government or SpaceX.

Starlink, a division of US billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, has rapidly expanded its global presence, operating in more than 150 countries and territories. The company provides internet connectivity in remote or underserved areas using a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites.