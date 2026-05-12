Both US, Iranian aircraft landed in Pakistan to facilitate movement of diplomats, security personnel for peace talks, Foreign Ministry says

Pakistan rejects ‘misleading’ US media report on Iranian aircraft Both US, Iranian aircraft landed in Pakistan to facilitate movement of diplomats, security personnel for peace talks, Foreign Ministry says

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a US media report regarding the presence of an Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, calling the claims “misleading."

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in an official statement that they categorically reject the CBS News report regarding the arrival of an Iranian aircraft during the ceasefire period.

"Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace," it said.

The ministry said aircraft from both Iran and the US had landed in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomats, security personnel, and administrative teams involved in discussions aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

Pakistan said some aircraft and support staff remained temporarily in the country in anticipation of further rounds of talks, even though formal negotiations have not yet resumed.

The government added that recent visits by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Pakistani capital Islamabad were carried out under the same logistical arrangements.

Islamabad strongly denied suggestions that the Iranian aircraft were linked to any military contingency or preservation operation, describing such claims as “speculative” and “detached from the factual context.”

Pakistan reiterated that it has acted as an impartial facilitator supporting dialogue and de-escalation efforts, while maintaining communication with all relevant parties.

The statement added that Pakistan remains committed to promoting regional stability, diplomacy, and peaceful engagement.

CBS News on Monday claimed that Islamabad positioned itself as a diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Washington, while it quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially shielding them from American airstrikes.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

On Sunday, Iran sent Pakistan its response to a US proposal for ending the war, but Trump dismissed it as "totally unacceptable."